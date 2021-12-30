Uzbekistan Airways to launch regular flights to number of Russian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways company will launch regular flights from its international airports of Namangan and Fergana to number of Russian cities from January 31, 2022, Trend reports citing the company.

In particular, direct regular flights from Namangan international airport to Russian cities (Moscow, Perm, Samara, Omsk, Orenburg, Irkutsk, Krasnodar and Yekaterinburg) will be launched on the basis of full economy class air transportation on Uzbekistan Airways Express aircraft.

From Namangan airport flights are operated five times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flights from the Fergana international airport have already been launched to Moscow and Kazan cities of Russia. They are organized exclusively on the basis of business and economy classes air transportation.

