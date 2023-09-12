Russian UVT AERO launches new flights between Kazan and Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 12. The Russian UVT Aero airline will launch regular flights between Tatarstan’s capital Kazan and Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, Trend reports.

Regular flights from the Gabdulla Tukai Kazan International Airport will be operated starting September 24 by a 50-seat Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft.

Flights to Samarkand are scheduled once a week on Sundays:

Departure from Kazan at 22:35; arrival in Samarkand at 04:15

Departure from Samarkand at 05:15; arrival at Kazan airport at 06:55

The time for each airport is indicated locally.

Earlier this year, the opening of direct flights between Kazan and Samarkand was discussed by Chief Executive Officer of UVT AERO Airlines, Petr Trubayev, and Commercial Director of Samarkand’s Air Marakanda, Dmitry Martynenko. The parties confirmed their intentions to launch the air service during the visit of the airline's delegation to Uzbekistan in August 2023.

"We are ready to contribute to the bilateral development of air service between Uzbekistan and Tatarstan in every possible way, and we aim to strengthen our cooperation", Dmitry Martynenko said.