Uzbekistan fixes penal law to raise fines for breach of requirements of commodities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan has adopted amendments to the Criminal Code, providing for increased punishment for violations of safety rules for storage and transportation of goods, Trend reports.

The relevant document was signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the document, the maximum penalty for production, storage, transportation for the purpose of sale or sale of goods, performance of work, or rendering services that do not meet safety requirements is up to three years of imprisonment.

Moreover, for similar actions on a particularly large scale, the penalty is five to seven years' imprisonment. Actions resulting in human casualties or other grave consequences, such as imprisonment for seven to 12 years.

The reason for increased control was an explosion and subsequent fire on the night of September 28 at one of the warehouses located in Tashkent. As a result of the accident, a 13-year-old boy was killed, and 162 other people were injured.

According to the government commission, the warehouse was storing large quantities of chemicals without complying with regulations. In criminal proceedings under the article of the Criminal Code "Violation of Fire Safety Rules," four people were arrested.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel