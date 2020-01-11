Iran's supreme leader calls for transparent approach to Ukraine plane crash issue

11 January 2020 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.11

Trend:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called for honest and transparent display of information to people over unintentional human error that caused the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Khamenei ordered urgency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council and reviewing the issue of the country's anti-missile system that eventually shot down the plane.

Following the investigation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran released a statement saying that the Ukrainian aircraft was unintentionally shot down by Iran, due to a human error.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani expressed regret over the tragic incident.

"Iran's armed forces were on alert after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and the US threats, so an unfortunate human error led to huge tragedy and innocent people have died," said Rouhani.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane with 167 passengers (including Iranian and foreign citizens) and 9 crew members on board crashed Jan. 8, after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. The plane took off at 06:12 (GMT+3:30), and at 06:18, it lost connection with the dispatcher center. The plane crashed at 6:22.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Why Iran didn't cancel flights, following tensions with US?
Iran 12:19
Iran's Prosecutor General: Those who shot down Ukrainian plane must be identified
Iran 12:06
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 11
Finance 12:02
International airlines resume flights to Iran
Iran 11:23
Rouhani enraged over Iran shooting down Ukrainian plane
Iran 10:22
Zarif: Ukrainian plane was shot down due to human error
Iran 09:13
Latest
Turkey interested in increasing trade with Tajikistan
Turkey 13:43
Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport increases cargo, passenger turnover
Transport 13:42
Azerbaijan's energy minister talks reforms in energy sector
Oil&Gas 13:42
Review of dairy products imports and exports by Georgia
Business 13:09
Review of gold exports from Georgia
Business 13:01
Turkey to export domestic TOGG electric car to neighboring countries
Turkey 12:57
Review of Georgian capital markets during second week of 2020
Finance 12:29
Georgia approves broadband development strategy
ICT 12:28
Which country is Uzbekistan's largest lender?
Business 12:27