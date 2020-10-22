Iran, Kazakhstan hold joint consular meeting
Ninth consular meeting between Iran and Kazakhstan was held in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The meeting was co-chaired by Consular Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry Mahmoud Adib and his Kazakh counterpart Akhatayev Bavirjan.
The two sides agreed to facilitate issuance of trade, tourism and diplomatic visas, extend consular support for each other's nationals, help fight drug trafficking and organized crime, and exchange agreements on mutual cooperation in the judicial affairs.
The Kazakh government has officially placed Iran on its e-visa list, and with the end of coronavirus-related restrictions, Iranian citizens can obtain visas electronically at the country's entry points.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated Minjivan settlement and 13 villages of Zangilan district
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 5 villages of Jabrayil district
Dissemination of inaccurate info by some websites not to affect Qatar-Azerbaijan relations - embassy
Students of Baku Higher Oil School donate their scholarship allowances to Armed Forces Assistance Fund
Azerbaijan reaffirms position on Lachin corridor which is part of fundamental principles - President Aliyev
If Armenian side says it is ready to withdraw troops from occupied territories, issue of so-called observers can be considered - President Aliyev
Full responsibility for what is happening now lies squarely with Pashinyan, says Azerbaijani president