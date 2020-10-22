Iran, Kazakhstan hold joint consular meeting

Ninth consular meeting between Iran and Kazakhstan was held in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The meeting was co-chaired by Consular Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry Mahmoud Adib and his Kazakh counterpart Akhatayev Bavirjan.

The two sides agreed to facilitate issuance of trade, tourism and diplomatic visas, extend consular support for each other's nationals, help fight drug trafficking and organized crime, and exchange agreements on mutual cooperation in the judicial affairs.

The Kazakh government has officially placed Iran on its e-visa list, and with the end of coronavirus-related restrictions, Iranian citizens can obtain visas electronically at the country's entry points.