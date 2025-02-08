EU maintains diplomatic pressure on Iran’s nuclear program - Germany affirms commitment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Germany remains committed to a diplomatic resolution for Iran’s nuclear program, emphasizing regional stability, human rights, and nuclear non-proliferation as key priorities, a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office told Trend.

Germany, alongside its European partners, has been actively engaged in discussions with Iran to address the growing concerns surrounding its nuclear program. The first round of diplomatic talks between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the E3 nations (Germany, France, and the UK) took place in Geneva on November 29, 2024, with a second round following on January 13-14. These discussions signal a continued European effort to prevent further escalation and seek a peaceful resolution.

The spokesperson underscored that "important elements of Germany’s foreign policy regarding Iran include peace and stability in the region, human rights, and Iran’s nuclear program. The human rights situation in Iran remains of utmost concern and the region experiences grave instability."

Despite diplomatic efforts, Iran’s nuclear program has continued to expand beyond what Germany and its partners consider reasonable for civilian purposes. This has raised fears about a potential military dimension, heightening tensions in an already fragile region. "The Iranian nuclear program continues to expand beyond any reasonable justification for civilian use, raising concerns about a possible military dimension. Germany remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution for Iran’s nuclear program in close cooperation with its partners," the spokesperson added.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany), was designed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the agreement has been in jeopardy since May 2018, when the United States unilaterally withdrew and reimposed sanctions on Iran later that year.

By the end of 2020, Iran responded with a strategic shift, passing legislation to advance its nuclear program and suspending compliance with additional JCPOA measures, including the Additional Protocol, which allowed for more intrusive inspections. These moves have deepened concerns among Western nations and further complicated diplomatic efforts.

Germany and its European allies face significant challenges in bringing Iran back to full compliance with nuclear commitments while also addressing broader security and human rights issues. With diplomatic talks ongoing and Iran’s nuclear activities progressing, the coming months will be critical in determining whether a renewed agreement can be reached or if tensions will continue to rise.