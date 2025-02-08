IRF6 production self-sufficiency represents Iran's next feat - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in iridium hexafluoride (IRF6) production, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said at an event dedicated to the launch of an iridium hexafluoride (IRF6) production unit on February 8, Trend reports.

According to him, iridium hexafluoride is a real gem in the crown of strategic products, and its production in Iran is a feather in the cap that ticks all the boxes for the country's needs.

Eslami stated that from the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2024) to date (February 8, 2025), Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has achieved 160 achievements in the fields of science, technology, and industry. This indicates the success of the organization in the field of innovation and creativity.

Iran's Vice President chimed in that the IRF6 product takes the cake by cutting out the need for radiation equipment in hospitals.

He noted that other countries have not sold this product to Iran due to the sanctions imposed against the country.

The IRF6 product manufacturing unit was commissioned at the Shahid Raisi Uranium Processing Facility in Iran's Isfahan Province on February 8.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

To note, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 over the country's nuclear program. Over the past period, the sanctions have touched Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

