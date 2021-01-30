Iranian FM Zarif visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan within a regional visit, Trend reports.
The Iranian foreign minister said in a statement that the main of purpose of visit was to hold talks on regional cooperation and Nakhchivan's transit opportunities, following the end of Karabakh war.
According to Zarif, there are already great opportunities for cooperation between neighboring countries in the region and can form the basis of sustainable peace in the region.
Iranian Foreign Minister visited Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey as part of his visit to the region countries.
