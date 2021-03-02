Macron to hold phone talk with Iranian counterpart over JCPOA

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office for Communications and Information said that French President Emmanuel Macron will hold phone talk with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over JCPOA, Trend reports citing Mehr.

In a tweet on Tue., Alireza Moezi wrote, “After German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone talk with President Rouhani, Emmanuel Macron French President is the second European troika leader to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a new round of diplomatic efforts on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on February 17 on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

This is the first contact between European troika leaders and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a new round of diplomatic efforts to maintain JCPOA after changes in US administration, he added.