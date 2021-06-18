People voting in Iran's presidential election strengthens country's position in Vienna talks - Deputy FM

TEHRAN, Iran, June 18

Trend:

High activity of people at presidential elections in Iran undoubtedly is a strong support to Iran's foreign policy, said the country's Deputy FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Instagram, Trend reports.

He went on to add that the fact that people of Iran are actively voting, strengthens the positions of Iran's negotiating team in Vienna.

"I as an employee of the Iranian nation in diplomacy, visited the Iranian embassy in Vienna alongside my colleagues from the nuclear negotiating team and cast vote," he said in his post.

Iran is holding its 13-th presidential election today. The current president of Iran is Hassan Rouhani.

Four candidates are running for the presidency: Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran), Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran), Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament), Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

Three of the candidates are from the conservative faction, and one (Abdulnasser Hemmati) is from the reformist faction.

The presidential election is scheduled to last until the end of the day, and may be extended, if necessary.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.