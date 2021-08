Iranian, Syrian FMs hold meeting in Damascus

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in Damascus on Sunday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

He congratulated the successful holding of the Presidential Elections in Syria, described Syria as a well-prepared country in the fields of economy, reconstruction and paving grounds for returning the Syrian nationals to home.

He also called for implementing the agreed grounds within the frameworks of the joint commission.