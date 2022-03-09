Shamkhani stresses implementation of Tehran-Tashkent security cooperation pact

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani stressed the need for proper implementation of Tehran-Tashkent document on security cooperation which was signed earlier on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Shamkhani, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, met with Uzbek President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev on Wednesday.

Congratulating Uzbekistan on its 30th anniversary of independence, Shamkhani expressed Iran's readiness to develop and deepen all-out ties with Uzbekistan.

Pointing to the volume of trade exchanges between the two states, he called it essential to take necessary measures to activate potential economic capacities and create crucial facilities in this regard.

Shamkhani stressed that the important document of security cooperation which was signed between the two countries earlier in the day will pave the way for greater success in overcoming common threats.

President Mirziyoyev, for his part, said that it is very important to accelerate the activation of the axis of the joint cooperation that they agreed on in a meeting with President Raisi.

Expressing satisfaction over the signing of the security cooperation document between Uzbekistan and Iran, he highlighted that it is necessary to follow up and implement the provisions of this document accurately by increasing the scheduled relationship between the security agencies of the two states.

Shamkhani’s two-day visit is taking place upon an invitation by his Uzbek counterpart Victor Makhmudov.

Upgrading bilateral relations and discussions on the latest regional and international issues are the main agendas of Shamkhani's visit to Tashkent.

Shamkhani and Makhmudov signed document on establishing joint security commission.

The document will pave the way for Tehran and Tashkent on fighting terrorism, extremism, drug smuggling, and other organized crimes.

Based on the document, the two countries will start a wide range of intelligence and security cooperation.

Earlier, Shamakhani in a Twitter message said, “Activating regional capacities to create lasting stability is considered a prerequisite to the development & promotion of regional cooperation in the 13th administration. Establishment of a joint security commission between #Iran & #Uzbekistan is a crucial step in this direction.”