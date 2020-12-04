Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 4

Some 347 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Sadat Lari added that 49,695 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 708,106 people out of a total of 1,016,835 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 13,341 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 1,996 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.

Some 5,824 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.