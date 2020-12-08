Mortality rate of COVID-19 reduces in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.8

Recent reports indicate that the National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus regulations have considerably reduced the mortality rate caused by Coronavirus, said the Iranian government's spokesman.

"Mortality rate and hospitalization had been decline 20 percent, the declining mood started in most provinces," said Ali Rabie, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Although the mortality rate and infections in North Golestan, Gilan, Mazandaran, Ardabil, and Qazvin provinces have not declined yet. The Coronavirus infection in Tehran is declining but it is fragile," he noted.

He went on to say that there are currently 64 cities in the red zone, 278 cities in the orange, and 106 cities in the yellow zone. The monitoring actions have been implemented in the past two weeks by law enforcement for the implementation of health protocol.

"The law enforcement has considerably monitored and fined violations that reduced transportation, accidents, and deaths. The illness infection has been reduced and hospitalizations declined," he said.

"It is expected that 53,000 new healthcare forces would be hired while the salary of healthcare workers will be increased by 150 percent," he added.