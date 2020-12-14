Closure of wedding venues in Iran leads to wave of unemployment

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 14

The head of Tehran Reception Halls Unions announced that 100,000 people have been directly and indirectly unemployed following the closure of Iran`s wedding halls.



Referring to the existence of about a thousand units of reception halls in Tehran, Khosrow Ebrahiminia the head of Tehran Reception Halls Unions told Trend that dozens of jobs relating to the wedding ceremony including caterings, transportation, photographers, hairdressers, and hall decorators have been unemployed due to the closure of wedding receptions in Iran after Coronavirus outbreak.



"Estimates show that since March, about 100,000 people have been unemployed due to the closure of the halls," he said.



He stated that the Union of Halls has been announced about this issue for 10 months, but has not yet reached a conclusion.



"The proper planning in March, April, May and the closure of all reception centers have led a good situation in the country and reduced the human casualties of the Covid-19," he said. "But from June onwards, with the decision of the officials, the reception halls were closed, while other reception centers such as restaurants were reopened."

Stating that the Reception Hall can fully comply with health protocols and hold ceremonies with the minimum capacity, he suggested that the venues be allowed to reopen after receiving the health code and under the supervision of the union.



Ebrahiminia had previously announced the union's complete bankruptcy, saying that the coronavirus related support packages and loans had not been able to help the union members either.