Merkel arrives in Tbilisi

23 August 2018 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Georgia, Georgia Today reports.

Her plane landed in Tbilisi International Airport at 15:30 (GMT +4).

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Georgian Ambassador to Germany Elguja Khokrishvili greeted the German Chancellor at the airport.

From the airport, Merkel is heading to the governmental administration where she will meet the Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze. The prime minister will hold a face-to-face meeting with the Chancellor and then hold an extended format meeting with the participation of the German and Georgian delegations.

After the face-to-face meeting, a press conference will take place and Merkel and Bakhtadze will answer the questions of the media.

After the governmental administration, the Chancellor will go to the Georgian president's administration where she will meet Giorgi Margvelashvili.

At the end of the day, the Chancellor of Germany, together with the foreign minister, will lay a wreath on the Heroes Square war memorial.

On August 24, German Chancellor will hold meetings with representatives of opposition parties at Tbilisi Marriott Hotel.

Merkel will also meet with Georgian students at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. Afterwards, she will hold a meeting with the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) program.

Also, the Chancellor and the Prime Minister will meet on August 24 with German soldiers participating in the Noble Partner military drills at Tbilisi International Airport, where Merkel's visit to Georgia will end.

