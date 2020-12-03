Georgia announces final results of parliamentary election
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
The Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) has published the final results of the parliamentary election in the country, held on October 31, Trend reports on Dec. 3.
"Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" ruling party won the election. As a result of two rounds, the party won 60 MP seats in the parliament with 48.22 percent of the votes. Given the victory of the ruling party in all 30 single-mandate constituencies, it ultimately won 90 MP mandates.
