Georgia reports 1,010 new coronavirus cases for June 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,010 coronavirus cases, 603 recoveries, and 19 deaths on June 30, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 28,617 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,164 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,453 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 677 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 83 cases and the Kvemo Kartli region with 65 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 366,078, among them, 351,747 people recovered and 5,316 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.53 percent, while 2.59 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 54 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,669 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 561 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 586 critical patients, 158 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 261,652 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

