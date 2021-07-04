German lowcoster Eurowings to enter Georgian aviation market

Georgia 4 July 2021 20:19 (UTC+04:00)
German lowcoster Eurowings to enter Georgian aviation market

German low-cost carrier Eurowings, headquartered in Düsseldorf and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, has entered the Georgian aviation market after four-years talks with the company, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Eurowings will carry out Tbilisi – Dusseldorf – Tbilisi flights twice a week, every Wednesday and Sunday.

