German lowcoster Eurowings to enter Georgian aviation market
German low-cost carrier Eurowings, headquartered in Düsseldorf and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, has entered the Georgian aviation market after four-years talks with the company, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Eurowings will carry out Tbilisi – Dusseldorf – Tbilisi flights twice a week, every Wednesday and Sunday.
Latest
Provision of Azerbaijan with maps of mined areas opens doors towards coordination on strategic security matters in South Caucasus – US analyst
Plane of Baku-Nakhchivan flight made unscheduled landing due to technical malfunction in air conditioning system
Armenia's handing in mine maps is fruit of unbridled foreign policy led by President Aliyev - US expert
Amnesty International provides extremely distorted image of Azerbaijan, which is true crime - US expert
I think US may contribute significantly to forging lasting peace and atmosphere of trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Aliyev
We would like to see also American companies as our partners in restoration process of liberated territories - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's National Assembly of Youth Organizations appeals to int'l organizations on pollution of Okhchuchay river by Armenia (PHOTO)
Okhchuchay river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding environmental catastrophy - president's aide (VIDEO)