Vaccination against coronavirus may become mandatory in Georgia - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Vaccination against coronavirus in Georgia may become mandatory for citizens of the country in the near future, said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

According to him, Georgia can follow the example of the United States, where vaccination against COVID-19 is already becoming mandatory.

“The United States of America is one of the strongest countries, and the Pfizer vaccine will be finalized in September. That is, it will be announced that the vaccine has received authorization at all levels. This means that America will make it mandatory for its citizens to receive the vaccine,” the prime minister said.

Some 5,359 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Georgia over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,726 people have recovered in the country, 42 have died.

