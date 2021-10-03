Local elections were calm, fair - President Zurabishvili

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili says that the local elections in Georgia were ‘calm, fair, secure, and competitive’ without significant violations despite the difficult political and electoral environment, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Int’l observers: local elections in Georgia competitive, but marred by allegations of pressure on voters, vote-buying

The Georgian President said that 'today is another step towards democracy and stabilisation ' because although 'a lot of forces fought against it, we managed to deal'.

"The Georgian people showed by their participation in yesterday's elections that their choice is peace, stability, and not unrest, not confrontation, not violence and polarisation. If there is a need for change, this path is precisely for it - the path of elections. Voters made it clear to everyone”, she added.

Salome Zurabishvili further noted that these elections are proof that the citizens of Georgia ‘want to continue the political life and governance of the country in a calm, work-oriented environment’.

"It would be desirable for smaller parties to be given more chances, more resources, more means, because defeating depolarization down the line will be possible only with small parties, with third forces”, the President said.

As a female president Zurabishvili said she wished to see more women in these elections, because ‘we know how involved women are in the local economy and how important their initiatives are’.

"Unfortunately, not enough women were nominated in party lists or as mayoral candidates and I wish to see this change in the next elections. I am sure it is the wish of all of us, of all citizens. I would like to congratulate all the women who have achieved success, if not victory, and wish them all to continue on this path”, Salome Zurabishvili said.

Saying that it is unfortunate that ‘the main topic of these local elections was not centered on local issues’, President Zurabishvili hoped the local issues will be raised more in the runoffs as the ‘voters decide their local future in these elections’.