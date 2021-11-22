Antony Blinken: US greatly values our strategic partnership with Georgia

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani for “Georgia’s contributions to NATO to combat terrorism and promote regional security through your deployments in Afghanistan,” Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Antony Blinken said, “Georgia was one of the top troop contributors to the Resolute Support Mission from 2015 to 2021 and to the International Security Assistance Force mission.”

“We are grateful for your role in evacuating more than 2,500 individuals. We join you and the people of Georgia in honoring and remembering the 32 Georgians who made the ultimate sacrifice and more than 300 who were wounded defending our shared values.

The United States greatly values our strategic partnership with Georgia and appreciates Georgia’s leadership in addressing global and regional security challenges. We look forward to continuing our strategic relationship to advance our shared interests,” Antony Blinken underscored.

FM Zalkaliani echoed a letter on Twitter, saying to be “immensely grateful to Secretary Antony Blinken for the appraisal of the Georgia-US strategic partnership, recognition of our country’s role in maintaining global security, as well as expressing hope for enhancing existing excellent cooperation between our countries!”