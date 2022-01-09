Number of Omicron cases surges in Georgia, NCDC Head says

Georgia 9 January 2022 20:51 (UTC+04:00)
Number of Omicron cases surges in Georgia, NCDC Head says

The number of Omicron cases is increasing in Georgia, representing 10% of confirmed cases, said the Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Gamkrelidze expects the rise in the Omicron cases in the coming two weeks.

“As of today, more than 4,00 hospital beds are available. The Omicron-linked hospitalization rate is not high so far. Only eight persons have been hospitalized, five of them feel well, while three remains in the clinics due to underlying diseases,” he stated.

The Omicron symptoms are the same as the previous variants with some differences such as runny nose, night sweats and a scratchy throat.

NCDC Head stressed the need for the booster dose, as well as, a face mask and social distancing.

