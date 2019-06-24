Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia

24 June 2019 07:42 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The quake hit at a depth of 136 miles, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

