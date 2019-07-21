FAW Toyota Motor sales increase 6 pct in H1

21 July 2019 01:26 (UTC+04:00)

Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co. said its auto sales in the first half of this year grew 6 percent year on year to 380,000 units, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 69,000 automobiles were sold last month, up 16 percent compared with June 2018.

The company said that H1 orders for its latest model Avalon and small SUV Izoa, as well as sales of Corolla, RAV4 and Prado vehicles, exceeded expectations.

To date, the company has sold more than 7 million vehicles, with sales revenue exceeding 1 trillion yuan (145.3 billion U.S. dollars).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Toyota, China's BYD team up to develop battery EVs
Other News 19 July 14:31
Monthly cars sales exceed 6 thousand in Kazakhstan
Economy 12 July 17:19
Toyota Caucasus to expand awareness campaigns on hybrids in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 9 July 10:55
Hybrid cars demand grows in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 8 July 16:58
Car sales in Kazakhstan increase by 20%
Economy 13 June 15:42
Toyota to launch ultra-compact battery vehicle, tie up with China's CATL
Other News 7 June 09:12
Latest
Brazil's Bolsonaro says government must cut another 2.5 billion reais
World 00:50
Donald Trump calls Sadiq Khan 'incompetent' after hackers target Metropolitan Police website
World 20 July 23:42
Pentagon confirms death of U.S. soldier in Kuwait
World 20 July 23:26
6 caught for smuggling codeine-based cough syrup in Guangdong
World 20 July 22:48
Soyuz-FG rocket launches with Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft from Baikonur
World 20 July 22:45
Rosatom talks about second stage of construction of NPP in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 July 21:46
Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles
Turkey 20 July 21:36
North China province seizes nearly 290 kg of drugs in H1
World 20 July 21:27
Volkswagen to recall 9,644 vehicles in China
World 20 July 20:58