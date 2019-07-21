FAW Toyota Motor sales increase 6 pct in H1

Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co. said its auto sales in the first half of this year grew 6 percent year on year to 380,000 units, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 69,000 automobiles were sold last month, up 16 percent compared with June 2018.

The company said that H1 orders for its latest model Avalon and small SUV Izoa, as well as sales of Corolla, RAV4 and Prado vehicles, exceeded expectations.

To date, the company has sold more than 7 million vehicles, with sales revenue exceeding 1 trillion yuan (145.3 billion U.S. dollars).

