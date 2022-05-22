6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan; No Tsunami Threat

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 Richter scale jolted the east coast of Honshu in Japan at 15:17 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, Trend reports citing NDTV.

The focus of the quake was at a depth of about 16.8 kilometers in the SSE of Katsuura in Japan.

No casualties were reported yet.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 Richter scale hit Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast at 12.24 pm (local time) on Sunday. The focus of the quake was at a depth of about 30 kilometers in the Pacific off Ibaraki Prefecture.