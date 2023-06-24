Lukashenko engages in talks with Wagner's head Prigozhin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin has updated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the developments involving the private military company Wagner in southern Russia. Following this, the leaders of both countries have reached an agreement on collaborative measures, Trend reports.

Building upon the established agreements, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held discussions with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, with the consent of President Putin. These negotiations, spanning the entire day, resulted in an accord emphasizing the prevention of a violent conflict within Russian territory. Prigozhin has accepted Lukashenko's proposal to halt the movement of Wagner's armed forces in Russia and take additional steps to alleviate tensions.

Currently, a mutually beneficial and satisfactory resolution to the situation is being explored, ensuring the security of the Wagner fighters.