Bus with Israeli tourists in Egypt subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. A bus with Israeli tourists was shelled in Alexandria, Egypt, Trend reports.

About 7 people were killed and 1 person was injured. The victims are citizens of Israel and Egypt.

The policeman who committed the incident has been arrested.

A combined attack was launched against Israel yesterday morning. From the beginning, a massive bombardment of rockets began from the Gaza Strip, followed by militant infiltration by land, water and air.

In response to the massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of preparedness for potential conflict. Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the mobilization of reservists on a large scale.