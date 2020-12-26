Saudi Arabia to host Gulf summit on Jan. 5

Saudi Arabia will host the 41st Gulf summit on January 5, 2021 in Riyadh, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud requested on Saturday the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf to invite the leaders of the GCC states.

Kuwait's top officials recently announced the success of their country's years of negation to end the Gulf crisis with the support of the United States.

A Saudi-led Arab quartet including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 and has since imposed an embargo on the Gulf state, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges.