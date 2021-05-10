Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj ritual under COVID-19 measures

Saudi Arabia has announced its plan to hold Hajj ritual this year in a manner that ensures preserving health and safety of the pilgrims, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The health authorities in the kingdom continue to assess conditions and take all measures to protect the health and well-being of the public, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

It added that organization details of the Hajj season will be announced later.

The ministry did not mention whether foreign pilgrims will be allowed to attend this season.

The kingdom organized an exceptional Hajj season last year with a limited number of pilgrims as part of precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday 942 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the accumulated infections to 426,384.

The total recovered cases rose to 409,740 with the registration of 1,064 new recovered cases.

The death toll increased to 7,072 with 13 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.