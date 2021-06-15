Dubai plane leasing firm gives initial guidance for 3-yr bonds

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest aircraft leasing companies, gave initial price guidance of around 175 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries for three-year unsecured U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital, Fifth Third Securities, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Trust Securities are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

DAE, owned by the Dubai government's main investment arm the Investment Corporation of Dubai, also hired Bank ABC, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Deutsche Bank and Gulf International Bank as co-managers.