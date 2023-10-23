Egypt plans to send humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. On October 23, a convoy of 40 trucks with humanitarian aid is planned to be sent from Egypt for residents of the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

According to information, on Monday the Rafah checkpoint on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip will be reopened for the delivery of humanitarian supplies.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in the border zone. As a result of open fire near the Egyptian border, the passage of vehicles was stopped.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.