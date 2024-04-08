Hamas representatives meets with head of Egyptian intelligence in Cairo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. A delegation of the Palestinian Hamas movement have met in Cairo with the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel, the official Telegram channel of the Palestinian movement, Trend reports.

The delegation is reported to have confirmed in a meeting with Abbas Kamel that they remain committed to the basic principles by which a truce in the Gaza Strip can be achieved.

The main conditions of the movement are a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the Gaza Strip, the unimpeded return of internally displaced persons to their places of residence, the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, the beginning of the reconstruction of the enclave, as well as the completion of a prisoner exchange agreement under which Palestinian prisoners will be released in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza Strip.