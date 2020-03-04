Fifteen Italians test positive for coronavirus in India
Fifteen Italian citizens in India have tested positive for coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
State broadcaster Doordarshan as well as private TV networks NDTV and CNN-News18 all said 21 Italian tourists had been tested in the capital New Delhi, citing unidentified sources.
An Italian had tested positive for the virus in the western desert state of Rajasthan, a health official said on Monday.
