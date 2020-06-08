France sees 13 new deaths from COVID-19, lowest since March 10

France reported on Sunday 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, its lowest since March 10, bringing the country's toll to 29,155, according to data released by the National Public Health Agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In total, 12,461 people remain hospitalized for COVID-19 infection, including 1,053 in intensive care, down by 18 and six respectively.

With 343 new cases detected, the total of confirmed infections rose to 153,977.

France further eased confinement measures on June 2, allowing non-essential businesses to resume activities and free movement for the public.

Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the scientific council that advises the French government on COVID-19, said on Friday that the coronavirus epidemic was "under control" in France, citing "a significant decrease" in the virus circulation and strengthened capacity to test and isolate confirmed cases and trace their contacts to break the chain of contamination.