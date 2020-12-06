Germany reports 17,767 new COVID-19 cases
Germany has reported 17,767 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nation's total to 1,171,323, the federal Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country's death toll has increased by 255 to 18,772, the RKI's COVID-19 dashboard showed.
To cope with rising COVID-19 infection rates, Germany's federal and state governments decided last week to extend a partial lockdown until Dec. 20.
