French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness

Europe 19 December 2020 02:20 (UTC+04:00)
French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter video published on Friday that he would continue to work on the Brexit talks, despite self-isolating and working remotely after having tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“I am working at a slightly slower pace because of the virus, but I shall continue to focus on high-priority issues, such as our handling of the epidemic, or for example the Brexit dossier,” said Macron.

