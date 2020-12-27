Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19

Europe 27 December 2020 00:25 (UTC+04:00)
Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19

Slovakia on Saturday started to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus as the country joined a coordinated push by the European Union against the global pandemic, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Vladimir Krcmery, a member of the government’s Pandemic Commission, was the first person in the country inoculated by the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BionTech.

Hungary also began vaccinating its people on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakh president signs amendments to Budget Code
Kazakh president signs amendments to Budget Code
Kazakhstan increases exports to Belgium year-on-year
Kazakhstan increases exports to Belgium year-on-year
Kazakhstan to continue on chosen path of reforms
Kazakhstan to continue on chosen path of reforms
Loading Bars
Latest
Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19 Europe 00:25
Iran unveils value of several products exported to China Business 26 December 23:57
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers Kyrgyzstan 26 December 23:35
Over 80 mln people worldwide infected with coronavirus Other News 26 December 23:19
Timing of starting Russian-Turkish joint control of ceasefire in Karabakh issued Politics 26 December 22:45
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage of Kalbajar's Chiraq village (VIDEO) Politics 26 December 22:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 26 December 22:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 27 Oil&Gas 26 December 22:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction for banks Finance 26 December 22:43
At least eight climbers killed in Iran, more missing after heavy snowfall Society 26 December 22:24
Saudi Arabia to host Gulf summit on Jan. 5 Arab World 26 December 21:52
UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693 Europe 26 December 21:27
Iran exports $290mn worth of cathode to China in 8 months Business 26 December 21:09
Georgian Infectionist: New stain of COVID-19 not confirmed yet Georgia 26 December 21:05
Exchange activities without suitable license contradict law - Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 26 December 21:03
Volume of gas transported to Iran’s South Pars Gas Company increases Oil&Gas 26 December 21:02
Kazakh president signs amendments to Budget Code Kazakhstan 26 December 21:01
Indian PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore PM-KISAN installment to over nine crore farmers Other News 26 December 20:40
Import of Turkish ready-made clothes by Iran down Turkey 26 December 20:37
Azerbaijan Army Units carrying out combat training (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 December 20:33
Spain detects 4 cases related to new coronavirus variant reported in Britain Europe 26 December 20:13
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 26 December 19:49
Bitcoin price surpasses $25,000 renewing historical maximum Finance 26 December 19:48
Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan's resignation before early elections Armenia 26 December 19:27
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions Kyrgyzstan 26 December 19:18
Iran's exports to top five European destinations up 7% Business 26 December 19:17
WHO to help Georgia to receive first shots of COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 26 December 19:16
Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives Other News 26 December 19:05
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 3 mln, crisis center reports Russia 26 December 18:44
Sweden confirms first case of variant coronavirus in visitor from UK Europe 26 December 18:22
Azerbaijan reports 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 4,255 recoveries Society 26 December 16:57
Contracts signed for construction of facilities in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port Business 26 December 16:25
Airport in Uzbekistan announces open tender for computer equipment Tenders 26 December 16:25
Second Turkish freight train exporting goods to China reaches Baku port Turkey 26 December 16:24
Azerbaijan reveals volumes of lending to economic spheres for 11M2020 Finance 26 December 16:23
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Society 26 December 15:07
Azerbaijani 'Garadagh' dry-cargo ship repaired and put into operation (PHOTO) Transport 26 December 14:24
Azerbaijan organizes first concert in Shusha's Jydyr Duzu, following liberation (VIDEO) Society 26 December 14:17
Health Condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief becomes stable, saturation of lungs increases Society 26 December 14:17
COVID-19 cases down in Georgia Georgia 26 December 13:37
Azerbaijan develops new type of high-quality motor oil for military and special equipment Transport 26 December 13:37
Iran reveals details of exports through Kurdistan Province Business 26 December 13:35
Azerbaijan shares footage of liberated Perioghlular village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 December 13:35
Russia organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 26 December 13:18
Azerbaijan to apply innovations in parcel delivery from abroad soon Economy 26 December 13:13
Annual remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgian up Finance 26 December 13:08
Azerbaijan extends period of online educational activities Society 26 December 12:57
Another Indian Covid-19 vaccine found safe in clinical trials Other News 26 December 12:24
India, Bangladesh hold border talks, decide to construct single row fence in priority patches Other News 26 December 12:22
Investors show interest in oil sector of Iran's Ilam Province Oil&Gas 26 December 12:16
EIKO to sign MoU on project funding in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 26 December 12:16
Details of exports via Iran’s Isfahan Province announced Business 26 December 12:16
Public transport in Azerbaijan to not operate till January 31, 2021 Society 26 December 12:10
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Uzbekistan 26 December 11:41
Turkmenistan to sign new contract for reconstruction of refinery with Chinese company Oil&Gas 26 December 11:08
Azerbaijan to apply mandatory health insurance from 2021 Society 26 December 10:53
Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday Politics 26 December 10:46
Iranian currency rates for December 26 Finance 26 December 10:35
Iran launches home appliances exhibition Business 26 December 10:35
Four injured in Berlin shooting Europe 26 December 10:27
First stage of Star Refinery storage capacity expansion completed: SOCAR Oil&Gas 26 December 10:02
Ceiling collapses at administrative building of AZTV, one dead Azerbaijan 26 December 09:34
UN chief condemns killing of 3 peacekeepers in Central African Republic Other News 26 December 09:09
Third phase of vaccine trial kicks off in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 26 December 08:57
Turkish Airlines makes PCR virus tests mandatory for all Int'l passengers Turkey 26 December 08:55
NBG issues collector coin dedicated to 18th century Kakhetian King Erekle II Georgia 26 December 08:51
Belgrade believes in deepening ties with Tehran - President of Serbian National Assembly Politics 26 December 08:50
USAID assists Uzbekistan in joining International Plant Protection Convention Business 26 December 08:01
Turkey signs deal with BioNTech for up to 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Turkey 26 December 07:45
Iran, Afghanistan stress expansion of tourism Tourism 26 December 07:38
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions Kyrgyzstan 26 December 07:18
Defence ministry in talks with Poland, Czech Republic, Israel for joint defence production Georgia 26 December 06:49
First case of new COVID variant found in France as cases rise Europe 26 December 05:57
Kazakhstan increases exports to Belgium year-on-year Business 26 December 05:01
France records 20,262 new cases, 159 deaths in 24 hours Europe 26 December 04:20
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel Israel 26 December 03:18
Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections Armenia 26 December 02:25
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue Transport 26 December 01:37
Ethiopia says national election to be held in June Other News 26 December 00:46
Georgia has opportunity to be connection point for some largest global economies Business 25 December 23:58
U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers US 25 December 23:10
Kazakhstan to continue on chosen path of reforms Kazakhstan 25 December 22:45
Tbilisi City Assembly approves 2021 municipal budget Georgia 25 December 22:45
Money transfer license issued for purchase of coronavirus vaccine Iran 25 December 22:42
PMs of Azerbaijan, Georgia talk further strengthening bilateral co-op Politics 25 December 22:36
Turkey reports 17,543 more coronavirus infections Turkey 25 December 22:11
Kazakhstan takes support measures to mitigate crisis during state of emergency Finance 25 December 21:02
Azerbaijan sowing sycamore and oak seeds in liberated lands – ministry Society 25 December 20:52
Kazakhstan to create list of export-oriented projects in industrial zone Business 25 December 20:46
Employment to be priority in liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister Society 25 December 20:20
Azerbaijani parliament approves amendments on workplace pensions in first reading Society 25 December 20:20
Azerbaijan to create reserves and national parks in liberated lands Society 25 December 19:43
Assistant to Azerbaijani president holds meeting on creation of public councils Politics 25 December 19:07
Possibilities of opening Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Pakistan under consideration (PHOTO) Business 25 December 19:04
Georgia sees decrease in annual inflation Finance 25 December 18:29
Azerbaijan Television begins to broadcast in liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 25 December 18:22
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 25 December 18:17
Housing market growing in Georgia's Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 25 December 18:13
Azerbaijan announces living wage per capita for 2021 Economy 25 December 18:00
Azerbaijan reveals volume of bank deposits for 11M2020 Finance 25 December 18:00
All news