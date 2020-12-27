Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19
Slovakia on Saturday started to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus as the country joined a coordinated push by the European Union against the global pandemic, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Vladimir Krcmery, a member of the government’s Pandemic Commission, was the first person in the country inoculated by the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BionTech.
Hungary also began vaccinating its people on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain.
Latest
Health Condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief becomes stable, saturation of lungs increases