Number of candidates for UK PM post declines to eight - committee

The number of candidates that are in the running for the post of the UK prime minister and Conservative Party leader has declined to eight, Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee, which is involved in electing the party’s leaders, said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In order to get on the ballot for the posts, a candidate has to enlist support of at least 20 fellow party members. The tory faction in the House of Commons consists of 358 lawmakers.

As a result, the following candidates have been cleared for the first round of voting scheduled for July 13: former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Deputy Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General for England and Wales Sue-Ellen Braverman and member of parliament Kemi Badenoch.