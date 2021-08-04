Israel adds 18 more countries under severe travel warning over COVID-19 concern

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday issued a severe travel warning for 18 more countries over their high coronavirus morbidity, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The travel warning will take effect on Aug. 11. The countries are the United States, France, Ukraine, Italy, Iceland, Eswatini, Botswana, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, Tanzania, Greece, Malawi, Egypt, the Czech Republic, Cuba, Rwanda and Tunisia.

Previously the list of countries under severe travel warning included the United Arab Emirates, Guatemala, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Fiji, Colombia and Cambodia.

All passengers arriving in Israel from the countries with a travel warning must quarantine for seven days, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

On the other hand, starting from Aug. 6, Israel will lift the warning on travel to Uganda, Seychelles, Zambia, Liberia, Panama, Paraguay, Costa Rica and Kenya.