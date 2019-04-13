Passenger boat missing in Banda sea, Indonesia

13 April 2019 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

A passenger boat had gone missing in Banda Sea of Indonesia and a search and rescue mission was underway, a senior rescuer said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The passenger boat, KM Rahmat Wijaya, was reported missing on Friday after departing from Tulehu sea port in Maluku Tengah district of Maluku province, head of communication for media of the national search and rescue office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua over phone.

The boat, with seven people aboard, was heading to Banda Island of the province, suffered engine failure, the rescuer said.

The search and rescue mission involving the personnel from the national search and rescue office in the province, the family members of the seven people aboard the boat and volunteers, had been underway, added Latief.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indonesian agency reports 20 aftershocks following C. Sulawesi's 6.8-magnitude earthquake
Other News 01:22
Uzbekistan to sell Fergana refinery to Indonesian company
Oil&Gas 11 April 14:59
Azerbaijan, Indonesia may expand co-op in oil sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 April 09:16
Malaysian company to distribute Uzbek food products to Singapore, Indonesia’s hotels
Economy 8 April 13:43
Uzbek enterprise to expand production capacity, export
Economy 29 March 15:17
Indonesia’s first subway opens in its gridlocked capital
Other News 24 March 19:51
Latest
Sudan's transitional council cancels curfew
Arab World 19:24
Azerbaijan implements project to tackle youth employment issues in tourism
Economy 17:51
Airport construction in Turkmenistan's east to start soon
Economy 17:37
Iran's agricultural exports to Iraq via Mehran border exceeds $11B
Economy 17:37
MFA: Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan never been & cannot be subject of discussion
Politics 17:24
Uzbekistan to attract WB to build new railway from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Economy 14:51
Uzbekistan, China plan to create joint investment fund
Economy 14:38
Chinese subtract 8% for transfer of foreign currency to Iran due to sanctions
Economy 14:28
Iran MPs to participate in special meeting on INSTEX
Iran 13:56