Iraq sentences 2 French citizens to death for being Daesh members

2 June 2019 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

An Iraqi court has sentenced two more French citizens to the death penalty for belonging to the Daesh terrorist group, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The total number of French nationals sentenced to death for similar crimes in Iraq in past several days reached nine, the local media added.

According to the broadcaster, 32-year-old Fodil Tahar Aouidate became the ninth French citizen sentenced to death by an Iraqi court over the past week.

This comes after media reported on 26 May that three French citizens had been given death penalty in Iraq for belonging to the Daesh. They were detained by the Arab-Kurdish forces in Syria and were then transported to Iraq in February along with nine other Frenchmen. Under Iraqi law, a sentence may be appealed within 30 days.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani producer of fruit juices to strengthen export potential by late 2019
Economy 31 May 16:17
At least five dead in blasts in Iraq's Kirkuk
Other News 31 May 00:37
Turkish jets destroy PKK depots in N Iraq
Turkey 31 May 00:10
Turkey expands area of military operations in northern Iraq
Turkey 30 May 11:22
Turkey tests domestic Bora guided missiles for first time in Iraq
Turkey 30 May 11:03
Iran's Kalleh dairy plant bursts into flames in Iraq
Iran 29 May 19:16
Latest
Country director: ADB aims to contribute to increased exports in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy 20:05
Donors pledge $1.2 billion to rebuild Mozambique after cyclones: U.N.
Other News 20:00
6 killed in south China landslide
China 19:25
Earthquake jolts western Turkey
Turkey 18:52
Trump tells Britain to 'walk away' if EU does not yield on Brexit
US 18:24
Italy says it won't seek fight with EU, amid talk of government crisis
Europe 17:36
Representatives of Azerbaijan win two gold medals at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
Society 17:00
Number of injured in Dzerzhinsk blasts totals 89
Russia 16:47
Pompeo says US ready to talk to Iran with ‘no preconditions’
US 16:20