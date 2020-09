An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The EMSC earlier said the magnitude was 6.6.

The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.

It follows a magnitude 6.3 quake that struck off the Pacific island nation on Sunday.