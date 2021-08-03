Indian Navy Eastern Fleet to deploy task force for two months in South China Sea

ndian Navy ships will proceed on an overseas deployment to South East Asian countries as part of India’s 'Act East' policy to enhance military cooperation amid China's increasing forays in the Indian Ocean Region.

"In pursuit of the Act East policy and to enhance military cooperation with friendly countries, a Task Force of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet is scheduled to proceed on an overseas deployment to South East Asia, the South China Sea and Western Pacific from early August 2021 for over two months," the Indian Navy said in an official statement on Monday.

The Indian Naval task group comprises Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Guided Missile Frigate Shivalik, Anti-Submarine Corvette Kadmatt and Guided Missile Corvette Kora. The latter three ships are indigenously designed and are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, and are made in India by defence shipyards.

"The deployment of the Indian Navy ships seeks to underscore the operational reach, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between India and countries of the Indo Pacific," the statement added.