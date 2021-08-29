Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population against COVID-19
Singapore has fully inoculated 80% of its 5.7 million people against COVID-19, the health minister said on Sunday, becoming the world's most vaccinated country and setting the stage for further easing of curbs, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses," Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.
That gives the tiny city-state the world's highest rate of complete vaccinations, according to a Reuters tracker. Authorities have said they will further ease COVID-19 restrictions after hitting the 80% milestone.
