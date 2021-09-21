Bangladesh to get vaccines from India as priority

Photo: BIGSTOCK

India is set to resume export under “Vaccine Maitri” in the fourth quarter starting from October

India will give top priority to Bangladesh under its "neighbouring (countries will be) first” policy when the largest Covid-19 vaccine producing country is set to resume exports next month.

The world's biggest manufacturer of vaccines, India will contribute to the Covax programme under the World Health Organization (WHO).

It stopped exports of Covid shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, said that the Indian health minister had made the announcement in the context of the current inoculation totals achieved in India's current vaccination drive and the scaling-up of production in the country.

He specified that a "neighbouring (countries will be) first" policy would be followed.

Thus, supplies should start in reasonable quantities soon, with priority partners like Bangladesh being among the earliest recipients, he added.

“It is relevant to note here that these will be among the first vaccine exports from India since April 2021,” Doraiswami told Dhaka Tribune on Monday evening.