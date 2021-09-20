Perm university shooter neutralized, possible accomplices being searched for — governor
One of the attackers in Russia’s Perm State University has been eliminated, reports about possible accomplices are being checked, Perm Region Governor Dmitry Makhonin, who is at the site, told TASS, Trend reports.
"One of the attackers have been neutralized, we are checking the information about possible accomplices. Students could have mixed something up out of fright, shots have already stopped," the governor said.
Moreover, a crisis center has been created at the site, the university reported via social media.
