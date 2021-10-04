WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V - Russian Health Minister

The World Health Organization (WHO) did not have concerns over the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, there were some issues with documents, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"There were no complaints about the product, there were questions on the dossier. A packet of documents is being formed for each pharmaceutical product which undergoes expert evaluation, they, accordingly, provide a conclusion," he said at the BioTechMed forum.