5.7 earthquake jolts Kamchatka’s coast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in the southeast of the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula in the Pacific Ocean, the branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences says, Trend reports.

It is reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located behind a deep-sea depression opposite Cape Shipunsky.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kamchatka Krai, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 95 kilometers.