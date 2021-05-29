Turkey reports 7,656 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,656 as the daily patients increase by 605 in the past 24 hours, and 137 more people have died, taking the death toll to 47,271, the Health Ministry announced on May 29, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,235,978 according to the infographic.

Some 11,180 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,094,279.

The ministry said 222,613 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 53,700,891.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,391.